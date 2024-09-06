Check out renderings of the renovated Brooklyn Public Library's main branch

Phase two of the Brooklyn Public Library's previously announced $150 million renovation project is about to kick off, specifically targeting the cultural center's flagship branch at 10 Grand Army Plaza.

Rendering: Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

According to an official press release, the renovation efforts at the Central Library "will significantly increase available public space while maintaining the deep collections needed for recreation and research."

Even more specifically, this second phase will bring along with it an updated adult learning center boasting a state-of-the-art computer lab, a seminar room and loads of gathering spaces; a new teen center featuring a study area, a tech center, recording pods and a gaming center; restored collection areas with increased functionality and a renovated children's center with tons of new interactive shelving displays, reading nooks and more.

Rendering: Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

Rendering: Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

You're going to have to be patient to reap the benefits of all these upgrades, though: to allow for regular library operations to continue without library closure, the work will be carried out in phases and likely be completed by 2027.

“The Central Library is more than just a library—it is one of the city’s most invaluable and important community spaces,” said Mayor Eric Adams in an official statement. “From hosting generational defining cultural exhibits to serving 1.3 million visitors annually across the globe, the Central Library carries an international reputation for its excellence and leadership. With an updated brand new tech center, revamped adult learning center and restored collection area, the Central Library is continuing to provide inclusive, critically needed services to all who come through its doors.”

Rendering: Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

As the project moves forward, officials hope to repurpose lower-level storage areas for public use and eventually connect the library to Mount Prospect Park through a new, elevated outdoor reading garden. How cool does that sound?