Check out Sant Ambroeus' new delicious and glamorous gelateria in SoHo

International travel is still a bit limited, but sweets-loving New Yorkers can at least pretend to be in Italy while indulging in some delectable gelato at San Ambroeus' newest gelateria in SoHo.

Photograph: Courtesy of Sant Ambroeus

Aptly dubbed Gelateria ("gelato parlor" in Italian), the 700-square-foot space at 267 Lafayette Street officially opens today. Expect both indoor and outdoor seating plus local delivery service... because we all need our gelato fix while working endless hours from home, of course.

Folks get to choose from over 16 different flavors of both gelato and sorbetto—from classics the likes of vanilla, strawberry and pistachio to the out-of-this-world panettone, croccantino, stracciatella and passion fruit. Two vegan flavors also make the menu alongside a variety of homemade toppings like shaved milk chocolate, salted caramel hazelnuts, orange sponge, lemon confit and more.

Photograph: Courtesy of Sant Ambroeus

If you're going all out, consider opting for a coppa gelato (basically, a sundae). Our favorite? The Reale, boasting upstate honey and vanilla soft serve gelato with Fabbri Amarena cherries and demi-glacé. And if you're in the mood for a different kind of sweet, you can peruse through the space's pasticceria section (Italian for "pastry shop), where you'll notice a ton of chocolate bon bons and the famous Principessa and Gianduia cakes that the plenty of other Sant Ambroeus locations across the city are known for.

Basically, anything you order at the new Soho spot is sure to titillate your taste buds. Enjoy!

