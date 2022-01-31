New York
Snowstorm in New York
Photograph: Courtesy of Instagram/cnewyork

Check out striking photos of this weekend's massive snowstorm

NYC got over 11 inches of snow!

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
This past weekend, New Yorkers were treated to the very first massive snowstorm of the season. 

Central Park had to deal with over eight inches of powder brought by the nor'easter while parts of Brooklyn saw as much as 11 inches of snow throughout the weekend. Even more strikingly, Nassau County suburbs are still reckoning with the 14 inches of the stuff that enveloped their towns by late Saturday night.

Yes, we agree, snow brings along with it inconveniences but can you blame us for absolutely loving how it makes the city look? Case in point: the following photos, each one striking in its own way and reminding us that New York is beautiful even after dealing with a pretty giant snowstorm.

A post shared by Sam s (@cnewyork)

A post shared by Jennifer Haykin (@jhaykin)

A post shared by @ezmooth_

A post shared by Brooklynaise (@brooklynaise)

A post shared by Prarthana (@pholburn)

A post shared by New York 🔹 (@mingomatic)

