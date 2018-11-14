Check out the glitzy new star for this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

I don’t know about you, but I know a star when I see one.

And if there’s one object that’s definitely packing some star power, it’s the brand-new, spiky, Gaga-esque, Swarovski-sourced stunner that’s set to crown this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Star of wonder, star of might, indeed.

The 900-pound topper consists of 70 rays glittering with THREE MILLION crystals (Excuse me?) that were painstakingly put into place by experts over the course of TWO YEARS (What?). Seriously, you may not want to tell your one jewelry obsessed aunt about this sparkler because Jan might just head down to Rock Center and start climbing that tree.

The brand-new ornamental ornament replaces the previous star that made its big debut way back in 2004. If you want to check it out for yourself, it’s currently in place on top of this year’s 72-foot-tall Norway spruce, but let’s be honest: You’re gonna want to wait to see this baby lit.

To see the new star in all its glory, you can hit up the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting on November 28. Or, you could just check out the photos below.

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff