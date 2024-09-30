The second act from the popular (and now shuttered) Little Tong Noodle Shop, Silver Apricot opened at the height of the pandemic in July of 2020. With a menu that redefined the cultural complexity of being Chinese in America, the restaurant received rave reviews with Eater calling it “NYC’s most exciting new restaurant.” But this summer, the restaurant served its last round of Scallion Puffs, closing its doors in August. But luckily, the team retained the space, and this month, launched something entirely new.

Located right next door to sister restaurant Figure Eight, Cora (20 Cornelia Street) made its debut on September 26. Translating to "heart," Cora beats for wine. Led by managing partner and sommelier Emmeline Zhao, the wine list is heavy on North American producers, touching on varietals from the U.S., Canada and Mexico. With almost 20 wines by the glass, the list features bottles from women, BIPOC and sustainable winemakers.

For snacks in between sips, executive chef Joseph Bliffen puts the bounty of the season on the plate. Starters include Sunflower Pull Apart Rolls served with cultured butter, Beef Tartare with salsa verde and cured yolk. Larger appetites call for the veggie-forward Buttered Radishes or Cripsy Potatoes with tonnato and dilly beans. Carnivores can satiate their hunger with the Berkshire Collar with sour cabbage or the Rainbow Trout Milanese with smoked gribiche and watercress. And if you just need a little something sweet to go with your final glass of wine, pastry chef Janice Sung has just the ticket. Her selection of sweets includes an Beetroot hibiscus sorbet with a chocolate rye crunch.

Sharing the same intimate space as its predecessor, the interior here is quaint with a seven-seat terrazzo bar, six tables in the dining room and a heated backyard patio so cheers can be had all year long. So just remember to set a reservation if you want a guaranteed spot.