Check out the most popular delivery orders in NYC this year

On the plus side: yay for you in being so reckless comfortable ordering whatever you want with Seamless. Props to that lazy deep connection you have to your suburban intersectional heritage. It's such a cool way to become honor your parents. But now for the tough news: 2018 is full of wonderful possibilities for you—just not for your Seamless account, which is still gonna be basic AF. Well, like, slightly less so though.

Citywide in 2017, according to Seamless data, fried mac & cheese balls, avocado toast and grilled chicken all ranked in the top 10 fastest-growing popular orders. But also? Spicy miso ramen and barbecue pork buns, both of which tripled in popularity over the year. And pho! In fact, more than half of the top 10 orders of fastest-growing popularity for the year were Asian dishes.

Borough by borough, Queens led the pack with nine of its 15 fastest-growing orders falling under the Asian boom—from bibimbap to chicken curry puffs and saag paneer. Even Staten Island got into it, with vegetable samosas and drunken noodles topping its list. Only the Bronx had no Asian dishes in its top 15 orders. And while bougie Manhattan had to sift through Brussel sprouts, grilled chicken, scrambled egg sandwiches and quinoa bowls before arriving at a fifth-place Korean fried chicken, it repped better than Brooklyn, where burritos and breaded mozzarella sticks were the far-and-away Seamless leaders.

Our advice for 2018? At least get into Sriracha. A li'l dab'll do ya. And maybe, just maybe, Manhattan and Brooklyn can catch up to Staten Island's culinary cosmopolitanism.

See the full data for yourself:

The top 10 dishes citywide in 2017:

Spicy Miso Ramen — 331% more popular in NYC in 2017 Barbecue Pork Buns — 327% more popular Grilled Chicken — 283% more popular Spring Roll — 268% more popular Chicken Pho — 266% more popular California Burrito — 232% more popular Avocado Toast — 173% more popular Chicken Teriyaki — 141% more popular Shio Ramen — 127% more popular Fried Mac and Cheese Bites — 121% more popular

Borough by borough:

Brooklyn

California Burrito — 321% rise in popularity in Brooklyn Breaded Mozzarella Sticks — 320% rise in popularity in Brooklyn Spare Ribs — 184% rise in popularity in Brooklyn Chicken Pho — 168% rise in popularity in Brooklyn Smoked Brisket Pho — 157% rise in popularity in Brooklyn Spicy Miso Ramen — 146% rise in popularity in Brooklyn Spicy Tuna Bowl — 143% rise in popularity in Brooklyn Steak Teriyaki — 142% rise in popularity in Brooklyn Dan Dan Noodles — 118% rise in popularity in Brooklyn Cajun Fries — 118% rise in popularity in Brooklyn Fried Cauliflower — 114% rise in popularity in Brooklyn Artichoke Pizza — 109% rise in popularity in Brooklyn Avocado Toast — 108% more rise in popularity in Brooklyn Mexican Salad — 108% more rise in popularity in Brooklyn Taco Salad — 107% more rise in popularity in Brooklyn

The Bronx

Chicken Tenders — 193% rise in popularity in The Bronx Churro — 145% rise in popularity in The Bronx Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich — 140% rise in popularity in The Bronx Empanada — 140% rise in popularity in The Bronx Fajitas — 126% rise in popularity in The Bronx Black Angus Burger — 103% rise in popularity in The Bronx Chicken Over Rice — 92% rise in popularity in The Bronx Hash Browns — 79% rise in popularity in The Bronx Meat Omelette — 78% rise in popularity in The Bronx Pastelitos — 76% rise in popularity in The Bronx Chicken Skewers — 73% rise in popularity in The Bronx Honey Chicken Wings — 73% rise in popularity in The Bronx Chicken Gyro — 72% rise in popularity in The Bronx Baked Chicken — 66% rise in popularity in The Bronx Chicken Wrap — 57% rise in popularity in The Bronx

Manhattan

Brussels Sprouts — 357% rise in popularity in Manhattan Grilled Chicken — 309% rise in popularity in Manhattan Scrambled Egg Sandwich — 171% rise in popularity in Manhattan Quinoa Bowl — 158% rise in popularity in Manhattan Korean Fried Chicken — 145% rise in popularity in Manhattan Achari Paneer Roll — 136% rise in popularity in Manhattan Buffalo Wings — 134% rise in popularity in Manhattan Chicken Tikka Masala — 130% rise in popularity in Manhattan Shrimp Dumplings — 127% rise in popularity in Manhattan Chicken Dumplings — 127% rise in popularity in Manhattan Cheesesteak Empanada — 124% rise in popularity in Manhattan Shu Mai — 117% rise in popularity in Manhattan Brisket — 115% rise in popularity in Manhattan Grilled Steak Burrito — 112% rise in popularity in Manhattan Steak Teriyaki — 111% rise in popularity in Manhattan

Queens

Spicy Miso Ramen — 309% rise in popularity in Queens during 2017 Avocado Toast — 291% rise in popularity in Queens Fried Boneless Chicken — 265% rise in popularity in Queens Baked Salmon — 225% rise in popularity in Queens Bibimbap — 220% rise in popularity in Queens Chicken Curry Puffs — 220% rise in popularity in Queens Pappardelle Alla Bolognese — 198% rise in popularity in Queens Smoked Brisket Pho — 177% rise in popularity in Queens Chicken Shawarma Pita — 147% rise in popularity in Queens Spicy Basil Noodles — 127% rise in popularity in Queens Saag Paneer — 93% rise in popularity in Queens Falafel Wrap — 87% rise in popularity in Queens Cinnamon Buns — 84% rise in popularity in Queens Queso Empanada — 84% rise in popularity in Queens Kimchi Fried Rice — 80% rise in popularity in Queens

Staten Island