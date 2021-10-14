The 12 best ramen restaurants in NYC

Find tonkotsu temples and modern mazemen outfits among the absolute best bowls of ramen in NYC

Between exclusive sushi counters and comfort-food dishes, NYC has some of the best Japanese food in the country. If you add our abundance of slurpable noodle destinations to the mix, that “some of” practically flies out the window. Seek NYC’s best ramen and you’ll find top-notch spots with icon status, modern fusion newcomers and beloved neighborhood destinations citywide.

