Check out the new park that just opened along the Long Island City waterfront

The Long Island City waterfront just got a little larger thanks to a just-opened network of parks and public space called Malt Drive Park.

The new green space, which was a project led by TF Cornerstone and SCAPE Landscape Architecture, runs along the Newtown Creek at Hunter's Point South along the border with Brooklyn.

RECOMMENDED: A colossal pigeon sculpture has landed on the High Line. Here’s when and how to see it

Malt Drive Park is named after the beer distribution center that used to be located at the site of the new park. The entire area has been transformed and there are new residential buildings there that include two buildings and three towers, including The South building, 2-20 Malt Drive, which is open for leasing and includes 575 apartments, 173 of which will be set aside for the affordable housing lottery, so keep an eye out for when applications open for that. Its neighboring building, 2-21 Malt Drive will start leasing its spaces later this year and will include 811 apartments, 244 of which will be offered through the affordable housing lottery.

Although Malt Drive Park will be primarily residential, the surrounding green space will be open for the public to enjoy. The park was built with measurements that will mitigate the risk of flooding, including concrete blocks and other features that promote habitat growth.

Photograph: Ty Cole

Photograph: Ty Cole

Photograph: Ty Cole

If you want to celebrate the opening of one of our city's newest green spaces, head to block party there on November 16 from 1pm to 4pm.

If you've heard about Newtown Creek on the news lately, it's probably because of the bodies found there in the past couple of years, specifically further down the creek in the industrial zone near Bushwick. The deaths have created lots of speculation and concern about the part of the creek that is further inland.

In the meantime, the mouth of the creek is experiencing significant development, which will likely bring plenty more foot traffic and hopefully be safer.