A colossal pigeon sculpture will soon land on the High Line

Most New Yorkers encounter pigeons every day and don't pay much attention to these ubiquitous birds often maligned as "flying rats." But this new pigeon—a 16-foot tall aluminum version—will be impossible to ignore.

Called “Dinosaur,” this colossal pigeon will find its perch on the High Line this October, replacing the current Old Tree sculpture currently on view. This artwork by Iván Argote isn't just a hyper-realistic rendering of the bird; instead it will challenge traditions of who and what we monumentalize, as well as explore ideas around migration and the long view of history. The pigeon statue was one of the most polarizing proposals when High Line Art shared artwork suggestions a few years ago, so it's sure to ruffle some feathers.

RECOMMENDED: The best outdoor art in NYC this summer

The statue will perch atop a 5-foot plinth meant to resemble the sidewalks and buildings that NYC’s pigeons call home. From its perch, the astonishingly lifelike gray bird will lord over the intersection of 10th Avenue and 30th Street in Chelsea not far from Hudson Yards.

“Dinosaur” reverses the typical power dynamic between bird and human, as the avian will tower over the countless pedestrians and cars that meander below its feet—much like we do over them. The meticulously hand-painted, humorous sculpture challenges the grandeur of traditional monuments that celebrate significant historical figures, instead choosing to canonize the familiar New York City street bird.

Photograph: Courtesy Iván Argote and the High Line | A rendering of the pigeon sculpture.

"The name 'Dinosaur' makes reference to the sculpture's scale and to the pigeon’s ancestors who millions of years ago dominated the globe, as we humans do today," artist Iván Argote said in a statement. "The name also serves as reference to the dinosaur's extinction. Like them, one day we won’t be around any more, but perhaps a remnant of humanity will live on—as pigeons do—in the dark corners and gaps of future worlds. I feel this sculpture could generate an uncanny feeling of attraction, seduction, and fear among the inhabitants of New York."

The piece reminds viewers that, to some degree, everyone is an immigrant. Even the pigeon, a New York fixture, initially migrated here and made the city their home, like millions of other "native" New Yorkers. Pigeons first arrived in the United States via Europe, likely in the 1800s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The High Line (@highlinenyc)

They were used for food, kept as pets, and presented as symbols of beauty and wealth based on their plumage, but above all, they were used as reliable message carriers. Pigeons have an internal navigational mechanism—known as "homing"—that allows them to always find their way back home. This skill made the bird indispensable in war. They were even used as military messengers in both World War I and World War II, saving hundreds of soldiers’ lives by transporting messages quickly to both the trenches and front lines. Many of these pigeons received gallantry awards and were celebrated as war heroes, before technology eventually rendered them obsolete.

Humans' perceptions about pigeons have changed over the years. But these birds bear witness to the city's evolution, and the sculpture seeks to confront us with our ever-changing relationship with the natural world and its inhabitants.

“One day we won’t be around any more, but perhaps a remnant of humanity will live on—as pigeons do—in the dark corners and gaps of future worlds.”

"Iván has a charming ability as an artist to take something familiar and make us consider it anew in profound ways. His sculpture for the High Line Plinth adds a critical yet funny perspective to the ongoing dialogue of public art," Cecilia Alemani, director & chief curator of High Line Art, said in a press release.

“Dinosaur” is the fourth commission for the ongoing Plinth program, a landmark destination for public art in New York City, following Simone Leigh’s “Brick House” (2019), Sam Durant’s “Untitled (drone)” (2021), and Pamela Rosenkranz’s “Old Tree” (2023). Argote, a Paris-based, Bogotá-born artist who currently has work in the Venice Biennale, is the youngest artist for the Plinth and the first from the global south.

When Argote proposed the pigeon concept, many comments from New Yorkers poured in, with people expressing either affection or disgust for the creature. Love it or hate it, "Dinosaur" will be on view from October 2024 until April 2026.