Check out the new pedestrian bridge that just opened in East River Park

If you've been wondering what all that construction along Manhattan's East River Park has been about for the last few months, we have some answers.

Last week, the city unveiled two brand new ballfields and the Delancey Street pedestrian bridge in the area. The latter offers a much needed ADA-accessible connection from the Lower East Side to the East River Park, making all that traffic worth it.

If you think that the impressive-looking structure looks like something pulled out of a European country, that's because it was actually manufactured in Italy. The $32 million bridge, which is 215 feet long and weighs 125 tons, will tower over FDR Drive and lead straight to the brand new ballfields, which boast an advanced integrated drainage system to absorb water and help mitigate flooding.

Other amenities you'll soon see at the park include an amphitheater, more ballfields, soccer fields, tracks, basketball courts, playgrounds and more, according to 6 sq ft.

The completion of the pedestrian bridge and ballfields is just one stage of a $1.45 billion East Side Coastal Resiliency project that aims to reduce flood risks in Lower Manhattan as climate change increases the threats of severe weather and flooding. The program also seeks to elevate parts of the land around the East River by 8 to 10 feet above sea level. The ambitious project kicked off in 2020 and is set to be completed by 2026.

“Today’s unveiling of the Delancey Street Pedestrian Bridge and East River Park Ballfields represents more than just new infrastructure; it stands as a testament to our commitment to resilience and community well-being,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue during a press event. “These projects not only provide crucial flood protection, but also create vibrant spaces for recreation, connecting our residents with their city and each other. They embody how integrating sustainability and innovative design can enhance our urban landscape and ensure a brighter, greener future for all New Yorkers.”

You can take a walk over the brand new pedestrian bridge between 7am and 5pm. From the bridge, you'll be able to see more of the progress being made on the East Side Coastal Resiliency project, one of the most extensive and exciting climate-change fighting initiatives in recent memory.