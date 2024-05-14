New York
Timeout

Pizza recycling box in Central Park
Photograph: Courtesy of Central Park Conservancy

Check out the new pizza recycling boxes now in Central Park

They hold 50 pie boxes at once and will be emptied two to three times a day.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Turns out, Central Park has a pizza problem.

As reported by NY1, the luscious green destination has always been the site of a ton of pizza parties and picnics. However, park goers could never properly get rid of their pie boxes because of their size, which is larger than the regular trash bins featured across the park. 

That's all about to change: the Central Park Conservancy has just installed a new square bin designed specifically to hold up to 50 pizza boxes at once. On-site staff will be checking the recycling receptacle two-to-three times a day, which should suffice to keep the area clean and clear of rodents.

Currently in "pilot phase," the project will involve the installation of additional bins should the one currently there prove to be useful and successful. Find the first new garbage can by the East Pinetum section of the park, right by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where picnics are fairly popular.

“You open the pizza box, take all the contents out, wax paper, slices, you throw it in the trash, then you close the box, place it right into the pizza box bin,” explained Jonathan Vasquez, a groundskeeper for the Central Park Conservancy, to NY1. 

It's clear that officials are finally taking the city's trash problem seriously. This specific Central Park development isn't necessarily tied to the rat-related issues that New Yorkers have been contending with, but it certainly goes along with the new public trash cans that were installed all over town just a few months ago.

Who knows? We might soon be crowned the cleanest city in the U.S. A girl can dream, right?

    Loading animation
