Check out these cool pink chairs in Prospect Park

Want to chill on the edge of the iconic Prospect Park Lake but can't find a place to sit?

A new installation by the Prospect Park Alliance, NYC Parks and CJ Hendry Studio will help you out: a pair of charismatic and fully functional pink chairs are now part and parcel of the on site scenery. Unsurprisingly given their color, size and overall vibe, they are already going viral online.

The sculpture-slash-bench, aptly named "Pink Chairs," is part of a artist CJ Hendry's "Inflatable" series, which seeks to reimagine public art through the lens of utilitarian public spaces, according to the Prospect Park Alliance.

Fair warning: although the chairs may look like inflatables made of plastic, they are actually rock solid—so don't throw yourself on them as if they were bean bags!

Just like the Australian artist's other large scale, hyperrealistic projects, the pink beauties are experiments in weight and scale, playfully subverting expectations.

While in the area, make sure to check out public art pieces currently on display at nearby parks, including "Community Heroes" at Fort Greene Park, just a few minutes away. The exhibit brings together residents of Fort Greene, Clinton Hill and Farragut to celebrate the very people that make up each neighborhood through a series of beautiful portraits.

But back to those adorable pink chairs: find them by the lake through October but try to head there in the next few weeks to thoroughly enjoy them as the weather turns warmer.