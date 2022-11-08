Check out these dazzling photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over NYC

[title]
Early this morning, a Blood Moon lunar eclipse appeared in the night sky casting the moon in a gorgeous (and maybe a little eerie) red glow above New York City. Officially called the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse, it's the last total lunar eclipse until 2025, according to NASA.
Just in case you didn't wake up at 5am to brave chilly temperatures, we collected some of the best photos of the astronomical phenomenon around the city.
A lovely #LunarEclipse ushers in a pretty pink #sunrise today in #NYC. #lunareclipse2022 #fullmooneclipse pic.twitter.com/l2O7MtVLEv— Inga Sarda-Sorensen (@isardasorensen) November 8, 2022
This mornings #gorgeous #lunar #eclipse setting behind #NYC #WTC 😍 #fullmoon #moon pic.twitter.com/S6eaXT1Xmc— Brennen T (@br3nn3nfoto) November 8, 2022
Total lunar 🌝 eclipse from NYC pic.twitter.com/3ug0yxu0hJ— 🏂 Steve Bender🏌🏼♂️ (@SteveBenderWx) November 8, 2022
The total lunar eclipse over Lower Manhattan from Chinatown #NYC pic.twitter.com/CpRAgEYSIA— Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) November 8, 2022
From my rooftop in Brooklyn this morning - last Lunar eclipse NYC will see until 2025 pic.twitter.com/o4Q2kFlzeW— Kyle Obermann 欧阳凯 (@KyleExplores) November 8, 2022
