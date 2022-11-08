Check out these dazzling photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over NYC

It's the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

Early this morning, a Blood Moon lunar eclipse appeared in the night sky casting the moon in a gorgeous (and maybe a little eerie) red glow above New York City. Officially called the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse, it's the last total lunar eclipse until 2025, according to NASA.

Just in case you didn't wake up at 5am to brave chilly temperatures, we collected some of the best photos of the astronomical phenomenon around the city.

Total lunar 🌝 eclipse from NYC pic.twitter.com/3ug0yxu0hJ — 🏂 Steve Bender🏌🏼‍♂️ (@SteveBenderWx) November 8, 2022

The total lunar eclipse over Lower Manhattan from Chinatown #NYC pic.twitter.com/CpRAgEYSIA — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) November 8, 2022

From my rooftop in Brooklyn this morning - last Lunar eclipse NYC will see until 2025 pic.twitter.com/o4Q2kFlzeW — Kyle Obermann 欧阳凯 (@KyleExplores) November 8, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buscar Photo (@buscar_photo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie (@kingy27nyc)