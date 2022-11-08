New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The lunar eclipse as seen from Chinatown in NYC.
Photograph: By Max Guliani @maximusupinNYc

Check out these dazzling photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over NYC

It's the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

Early this morning, a Blood Moon lunar eclipse appeared in the night sky casting the moon in a gorgeous (and maybe a little eerie) red glow above New York City. Officially called the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse, it's the last total lunar eclipse until 2025, according to NASA.

Just in case you didn't wake up at 5am to brave chilly temperatures, we collected some of the best photos of the astronomical phenomenon around the city.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Buscar Photo (@buscar_photo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie (@kingy27nyc)

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Fall

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.