Check out these gorgeous photos from the Holiday Train Show at NYBG

There’s only one NYC train that never disappoints, and it’s located at the New York Botanical Garden. Of course, we’re referring to the Bronx attraction’s annual Holiday Train Show which opens to the public on Saturday, November 17.

For its 27th iteration, the verdant choo-choos are set in a showcase inspired by Lower Manhattan that contains replicas of the historic Battery Maritime Building, vintage ferry boats (so cute!), the Battery Park Control House, the Woolworth Building, One World Trade Center, the Oculus, and the Terminal Warehouse.

These structures, created by founding visionary Paul Busse and his talented crew at Applied Imagination, join 175 other New York buildings and landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and the Ellis Island Immigration Station. All of the iconic sights are created entirely out of plant parts like bark, leaves, fungus, pine cones, fruit, seeds and other natural materials.

More than 25 G-scale model trains, trolleys and ferries, move along a nearly half-mile track encompassing all five of New York’s boroughs.

Check out photos of this year’s show below, and make sure to take a look at the NYBG’s weekly and holiday hours before you head up.

HOLIDAY TRAIN SHOW HOURS:

During the Holiday Train Show, November 17, 2018–January 21, 2019, The New York

Botanical Garden is open Tuesday–Sunday, and Monday, December 17, 24, and January 21,10am to 6pm.; Extended hours, 10am–7pm, Saturdays, November 24–January 19; Friday, November 23 (day after Thanksgiving); and December 26–January 1.The Garden is closed all day on November 22 (Thanksgiving) and December 25 (Christmas); it closes at 3pm on December 14 and 24 (Christmas Eve). The Enid A. Haupt Conservatory closes at 2pm on November 28 and December 6.