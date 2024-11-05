Check out these massive sculptures made out of cans now on display in NYC

If you're a fan of precarious art, then you're definitely going to appreciate Canstruction, an annual competition featuring a series of larger-than-life sculptures created by architects using thousands of cans.

This year, you'll get to browse through 23 can-tastic works of art at Brookfield Place at 230 Vesey Street in downtown Manhattan until November 11. The best part? It's all for a great cause.

Once the exhibition is over, all of the canned foods used in the sculptures will be donated to City Harvest, a non-profit organization that aims to tackle food insecurity throughout New York City by distributing millions of pounds of fare each year. Since its 1982 founding, the organization has salvaged more than a billion pounds of fresh food and redistributed it to pantries, soup kitchens and more.

Anyone can join in on this fun for a cause: this year, visitors can drop off their owned canned donations at the Winter Garden at Brookfield Place. Once you see the sculptures for yourself, you can also vote for your favorite one here.

Canstruction has been mounted for 32 years across many different cities but, each time, the sculptures in New York City end up being just a little better than the rest (okay, we're a little biased). Past entries have depicted a MetroCard, Buckingham Palace, Yoda, a bodega cat and more.

This year, there will be guides who will tell visitors more about how the sculptures were made, as well as activity worksheets to keep kids engaged during their visit.

Here are a few of the amazing sculptures on display this year.

Photograph: Liz Ligon

Photograph: Liz Ligon

Photograph: Liz Ligon

You can visit Canstruction any day until November 11 from 10am until 7pm.