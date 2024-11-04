The A train will not run in the Rockaways for four months next year

Beach lovers and commuters living in the Rockaways, brace yourselves: The MTA just announced that the A train will suspend service to the neighborhood for four months starting in January.

Beginning on January 17, the A train will not be running between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue or the Rockaway Park-Beach 116th Street stations, which are the last stops on the A line. On top of that, Rockaway Park Shuttle trains will not be running to or from Broad Channel, meaning that the entire area won't be accessible via the MTA.

RECOMMENDED: New York City is now under a drought watch—here is what that means

The four-month long disruption will affect thousands of commuters, but the MTA maintains that the pause in service is a necessary measure for construction that will fortify the infrastructure on that portion of the train line in anticipation for severe weather.

"The Rockaway Line, which carries the A train and Rockaway Park Shuttle and serves as a vital link between the Rockaway Peninsula and the rest of New York City, suffered extensive damage after Superstorm Sandy," the MTA wrote in a statement. "Emergency repairs restored service seven months after the storm. However, the viaducts and bridge that carry trains across Broad Channel need major upgrades to help protect the line from future storms and ensure reliable service for its over 9,000 daily riders."

New Yorkers brace for more extreme climate change induced weather events that will end up costing the city billions of dollars. Measurements to mitigate the impact of climate change, especially flooding, has been a cornerstone of the MTA's five-year construction plan, per Gothamist.

While the repairs take place, Rockaway residents can take free shuttle buses provided by the MTA. Those routes will run on the Q97 nonstop between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Far Rockaway-Mott Av. and the Q109 between Howard Beach-JFK Airport and Beach 67 St, stopping at Broad Channel and Beach 90 St. For more information and updates on service disruptions, visit the MTA's website.