Last night, folks around the world were treated to the last supermoon of the year, known as the Sturgeon Moon. Needless to say, the view from our very own city was absolutely beautiful—as proven by these awesome pictures that New Yorkers posted to social media.

According to the New York Times, the next supermoon will not happen until August 2023. So if you did miss last night's celestial happening, your best bet at sort-of reliving it is browsing through the following photos:

The full Sturgeon Supermoon was in the clouds tonight when it rose over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City #newyork #nyc #NewYorkCity #supermoon #SturgeonSupermoon @agreatbigcity pic.twitter.com/LhOEZUAell — Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) August 12, 2022