Check out this futuristic new public library now open in Far Rockaway

Over five years since closing and following a massive $39 million renovation, Far Rockaway's public library has officially reopened and it's looking absolutely beautiful.

Famous architecture firm Snøhetta redesigned the two-story Queens Public Library space at 1637 Central Avenue, doubling it in space and doing it justice as part of a larger Downtown Far Rockaway rezoning plan that vowed to bring in more retail, housing and overall amenities to the area.

There is much to talk about, starting with the outside of the structure, which boasts a transparent glass pyramid that functions as the main entrance.

"The façade is comprised of colored glass, with its colors gradually fading into one another, balancing transparency and translucency," reads an official press release. "The interior railing is made of dichroic glass, creating a kaleidoscopic effect in the atrium."

Unsurprisingly given that it is a completely modern design, the 18,000-square-foot building is environmentally friendly: the facade is built in a way that helps reduce the need for artificial lightning inside, the blue roof releases storm water from the site at a low speed and the pavement features an underfloor heating distribution system.

In terms of on-site offerings, library goers can check out a computer area, a book sorting section, a teen room and a rear yard that is accessible by the public.

An art installation by Mexican artist Pablo Helguera is also on site, paying homage to the space's history. Dubbed "Feynman Code," the work honors Nobel Prize winner Richard Geynman, who was raised in the neighborhood and attended the local high school.

The venue is certainly imbued with historical value: the original iteration of the library opened almost 120 years ago on August 18, 1904 and it was funded by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. The building was destroyed in a fire in 1962 and replaced with a relatively small 9,000-square-foot library in 1968 until 2018.

Notable mention: in 2012, following Hurricane Sandy, the building served as a food pantry and supply distribution hub for local residents.

Whether you're looking to take out some books or not, it's worth stopping by the new Queens Public Library branch to witness its aesthetic splendor in person.