Check out this new mural of the late DMX that was just painted in the Bronx

The world has been mourning the loss of rap legend Earl Simmons (stage name: DMX) since last Friday, April 9. The American artist passed away following a cardiac arrest at the age of 50 in White Plains, New York.

As a tribute to his success and in memory of him, Queens-based artist Andaluz (On Da Loose) just painted a mural depicting DMX right by La Estrella Tropical Restaurant in the Bronx, on the corner of Burke and Holland Avenues. The selected location isn't a random one: the restaurant is owned by a member of the Ruff Ryders motorcycle club, which is part of the Ruff Ryders Entertainment. DMX was a founder member of the latter group.

"It was a honor to paint this tribute to the late great Earl "DMX" Simmons," the mural's creator wrote on Instagram in a post accompanying a video showcasing the creation of his piece. "He was the voice of my childhood. His vulnerability and prayer really strengthened me as a kid. We will continue to mourn his loss but let us also celebrate his life. Make sure to inspire others the same way he inspired you. I have a feeling X wouldn't want a mural of himself on a wall because he was so self-less. He thought about others before he thought of himself. Now it's time for us to represent X because he deserves it."

You'll notice the mural features the phrase "Ecclesiastes 3," which, Andaluz explains, refers to chapter 3 of the book of Ecclesiastes, which features the lines: "There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot."

The artist is no stranger to honorary murals. Last year, he painted a larger-than-life piece depicting the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna right across the Barclays Center. Anthony Bourdain and Mac Miller have also been subjects of his.

As the music industry, and the world as a whole, still deals with the loss of such an iconic character, New Yorkers at least have the chance to pay their respects by heading up to the Bronx. Let's make use of it.

