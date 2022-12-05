A new recreational area just opened on the Lower East Side waterfront courtesy of the New York City Parks Department.

Found at Pier 42, the 2.8-acre deck space boasts half-basketball courts, a turf soccer field, tennis courts and a slew of other amenities. It cost approximately $26 million to build.

"The opening of the deck at Pier 42’s new waterfront space [...] includes recreational amenities from fields to ADA accessible picnic tables, ensuring that the Lower East Side residents have even more access to our parks," said NYC Parks commissioner Sue Donoghue in an official statement. "It’s wonderful to celebrate this new open space that is sure to be as utilized and beloved as it is breathtaking."

Although already open to the public, part of the project is still under construction. Specifically, Pier 42's currently passive "upland park" section will get an update that is scheduled to be completed by late summer.

Photograph: Courtesy of NYC Parks

"The upland park will provide much-desired green space for the densely populated Lower East Side neighborhood," reads an official press release. "The pathway network throughout the linear park is inspired by the flow of water—a primary path with offshoots along its weaving line. It will also include an entry garden, a playground, and a comfort station." The endeavor will cost $33.66 million to complete.

In addition to providing residents with direct waterfront access, the efforts at Pier 42 are intricately connected to the city's coastal resiliency project, which seeks to protect neighborhoods from future storm-related damages.