Check out whimsical photos from NYC’s annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival

Fifth Avenue was truly hopping on Sunday during the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival, a New York tradition since the 1870s.
Festive holiday participants gathered outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral to show of their Sunday finest and marvelous millinery.
Immortalized in song by Irving Berlin, the annual pageant marched north from 49th to 57th Streets and definitely did not disappoint with the many feats of headgear engineering on display.
See some of your favorite photos of the weekend’s celebration below.
Easter Bonnet . . . . . . #easterbonnet #easterparade #peoplephotography #ig_shutterbugs #picoftheday #mycanon #thestreetsofnewyork #streetphotography #manhattan #fashionphotography #parakeet #hats #elaboratehats #bespoke #satorial #color #beard #photographyeveryday #Photographer #photographylovers #roses #flowers
Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ