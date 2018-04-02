Check out whimsical photos from NYC’s annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival

Fifth Avenue was truly hopping on Sunday during the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival, a New York tradition since the 1870s.

Festive holiday participants gathered outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral to show of their Sunday finest and marvelous millinery.

Immortalized in song by Irving Berlin, the annual pageant marched north from 49th to 57th Streets and definitely did not disappoint with the many feats of headgear engineering on display.

See some of your favorite photos of the weekend’s celebration below.

#easterparade #easterparadenyc A post shared by Jeff Macauley (@gomezparkinson) on Apr 2, 2018 at 7:56am PDT

#easterparade A post shared by Les Povellines bags (@lespovellines) on Apr 2, 2018 at 7:44am PDT

At the NYC Easter parade 2018 #easterparade A post shared by Phil Nee (@philnee) on Apr 2, 2018 at 5:58am PDT

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.