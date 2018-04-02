  • News
Check out whimsical photos from NYC’s annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival

By Will Gleason Posted: Monday April 2 2018, 12:08pm

Fifth Avenue was truly hopping on Sunday during the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival, a New York tradition since the 1870s.

Festive holiday participants gathered outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral to show of their Sunday finest and marvelous millinery.

Immortalized in song by Irving Berlin, the annual pageant marched north from 49th to 57th Streets and definitely did not disappoint with the many feats of headgear engineering on display. 

See some of your favorite photos of the weekend’s celebration below.

Top 5 favorite parades in NYC. More flix at @notnotnewyorknico. #EasterParade

A post shared by Nicolas Heller (@newyorknico) on

#easterparade #easterparadenyc

A post shared by Jeff Macauley (@gomezparkinson) on

Happy Easter MJ #easterparade #easterbonnet #5thavenue #nyc #michaeljackson

A post shared by Theplatformnyc (@theplatformnyc) on

#easterparade

A post shared by Les Povellines bags (@lespovellines) on

At the NYC Easter parade 2018 #easterparade

A post shared by Phil Nee (@philnee) on

