If there's one liquor that screams summer, it's rum—from the best daiquiris in New York City to tropical tiki bar cocktails, a rum-splashed drink instantly conjures up images of sun, surf and sand. So it's good timing then that the New York Rum Festival is coming back for its 7th edition, taking place next month on Saturday, June 8, at 100 Sutton Studios in Greenpoint. (Fun fact: did you know that New York State is one of the largest consumers of rum in the U.S.? We believe it!)

Hosted by The Rum Lab, this year's spirited edition will invite both industry pros and rum enthusiasts alike to immerse themselves in the world of rum with samplings of over 160 expressions from around the globe, including Fiji, Spain, Martinique, Belize and more. A highlight of the boutique-style event will be the on-site portfolio of Rums of Puerto Rico, plus the new expressions by Rhum Barbancourt from Haiti and Planteray Rum from Barbados (previously Plantation Rum).

Along with discovering—and sipping, with four separate tasting sessions throughout the day kicking off at 1:30pm—rare and exotic varieties of the summery liquor, you can learn about the latest trends and developments in the industry and attend seminars on topics like "The Importance of Puerto Rican Rum for the Spirits Industry," "Transcontinental Aging" and "French Heritage." "This is an incredible opportunity for rum enthusiasts and industry professionals to come together to learn, network, and discover the latest trends in the world of rum,” said the event producer Federico Hernandez.

Tickets start at $75 and are available in tiers based on Industry, General Admission and VIP ticket options. If you're really a true rum lover, the VIP Rum Experts Session will allow you to enjoy a five-hour admission, exclusive Rum Lab swag, premium tastings, and the ability to attend consumer seminars. The Trade Industry session offers industry professionals a discounted ticket with the opportunity to network, taste premium rums, attend trade-focused seminars, and more. You can snap up your ticket of choice at the New York Rum Festival website.