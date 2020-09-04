Chelsea Flea Market is reopening this fall with Smorgasburg

It felt like an end to an era when famed Chelsea Flea Market went belly up in December 2019 after 40 years of selling hidden gems to celebrities like Andy Warhol, worldwide collectors, and flea-lovers.

But, the scare is over. The Chelsea flea is back under new management in the same parking lot (29 West 25th Street, near Sixth Avenue), by Eric Demby and Jonathan Butler, the co-founders of Brooklyn Flea and Smorgasburg.

Every Saturday and Sunday this fall, you can look forward to combing for treasures again from over 40 veteran vendors. Think: quirky furniture, midcentury art and ceramics, lighting, records, coins, lighters, African antiques and art, vintage clothing and comics every Saturday and Sunday this fall, with over 40 veteran vendors.

Plus, you'll now be able to grab a rewarding snack on the way out from various Smorgasburg food vendors that will soon be revealed.

The Brooklyn Flea team technically assumed management of Chelsea Flea last winter, but once March hit the resurgence was postponed. Now, with museums and other institutions beginning to reopen, the market is coming back for New Yorkers.

“By creating a safe outdoor shopping environment, we hope to help our city slowly churn back to life by reviving one of its true treasures in the Chelsea Flea,” said Eric Demby. “We know people are making their homes/offices cozier, missing that real-life spark of discovery, and of course craving connection, and the Flea kind of checks all those boxes."

The open-air Chelsea flea is requiring all visitors to wear a mask at all times, and the food-vending and eating are separate from the area where folks will shop. Vendor booths will be distanced more than 6 feet apart and aisles will be widened so customers can social distance.

Chelsea Flea will pop up at every Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 5pm. West 25th St. btw. 6th Ave. and Broadway,from 8am to 5pm.

