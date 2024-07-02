Childish Gambino is performing a one-night-only concert on Little Island this weekend

Stop whatever it is that you are doing and set up an alarm for tomorrow at 10am, when tickets to a one-night-only concert by Childish Gambino on Little Island on July 6 are going on sale.

"Childish Gambino Live From Little Island" is being marketed as "an exclusive interactive experience hosted by [the] Grammy Award winner," according to an official press release. Guests will get to enjoy the first listen of music from his new album, Bando Stone & The New World, which is actually the soundtrack to his new eponymous movie.

To be clear, the experience seems to be split into two: 750 folks will be able to snag $25 tickets to gain access to the main stage at The Amph, where Gambino will put on his performance. Another 1,200 tickets, costing $10 each, will grant access to The Park section of Little Island, where you can listen nearby.

All passes will be available for purchase here starting tomorrow morning at 10am.

According to some outlets, this might be one of Gambino's last projects under the stage name. The artist might, perhaps, start solely using his real moniker, Donald Glover, which many fans of his acting work already refer to him by.

Speaking of acting: Glover actually directed, starred in and scored Bando Stone & the New World, a post-apocalyptic film about a renowned musician who meets a woman and her child before navigating the world together. A bit trippy sure, but likely featuring incredible songs.

The Gambino experience is part of a roster of activations that are set to take over Little Island throughout the summer, including an oyster market curated by New Amsterdam Market, conversations with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwrights, performances by a diverse range of artists and much more. You can look through the entire programming right here.

A worthy destination in an of itself—the two-acre, man-made “floating” park opened on the west side of Manhattan back in 2021 to much fanfare—Little Island has now become a must-visit in the world of live local experiences. See you there!