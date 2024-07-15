Chinatown Night Market is returning to NYC later this month

For the second time this summer, the Chinatown Night Market will return with beloved vendors serving up banh mi, tea, sugarcane juice, and lots more. It’s back on Friday, July 26 from 8-11:45pm at the gateway of Manhattan Bridge at Forsyth Plaza and Forsyth Street.

The Chinatown Night Market began in 2021, and this year we are seeing it as a three-part series; this will be its second appearance. The night market brings a lot more than just delicious food to the playing field, as it also acts as a celebration of Chinese culture and community with its performances and art.

RECOMMENDED: Here are all the NYC night markets to indulge in this year.

"Chinatown Night Market is much more than just a street fair. It’s a stake in the ground to proudly claim space for our community in the face of encroaching gentrification," said Yin Kong, the director of Think!Chinatown, which runs the event.

Food vendors include an array of Chinatown favorites, including Bánh Mì Cô Út, Grand Tea & Imports, Sugarcane Daddy, Kabisera, Mrs. Jiang’s Sweet Soups, Whistle & Fizz and Pho Master.

Photograph: By Derek Srisaranard

On top of the food, the night market will see a number of Chinese dance performances from the New York Chinese Culture Centre (a.k.a. NYCCC). This non-profit cultural and educational institution was created in 1974, and it seeks to celebrate and understand Chinese culture through arts in a variety of communities. The NYCCC performances can be seen on the upper plaza throughout the night at 8:45, 9:45 and 10:45 pm, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for these. In addition to the dances, Think!Chinatown’s resident DJ, DJ YiuYiu 瑤瑤, will provide the backing track of the evening.

"It’s a stake in the ground to proudly claim space for our community in the face of encroaching gentrification."

The night market also has available art for purchase. These folk arts range from dough figurines by Xun Ye to framed calligraphy by Mr Huanh Jianting and many others like Braided Straw Figurines by Meifang Shi and Sugar Paintings by Yan Sui. So not only can you leave the market with a stuffed belly but also a souvenir of your evening and experience.

The Chinatown Night Market began as a pandemic recovery program to get business flowing in the area again. The market has also activated an under-used public plaza to create a safe and culturally relevant space for the community.