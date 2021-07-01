New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Chip City Rainbow Cookie
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out

Chip City is releasing an over-the-top rainbow cookie filled with jelly

It's available for two days only!

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

For two days only, New Yorkers will be able to get their hands on a massive rainbow cookie filled with raspberry jam.

Chip City, the gourmet cookie company from Astoria, is releasing its special rainbow cookie on Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11, and won't release it again until next year.

RECOMMENDED: Morgenstern's is now serving ice cream burgers

Chip City Rainbow Cookie
Photograph: Courtesy Chip City

Italian rainbow cookies are one of the most distinctive desserts ever made, so it's a brave thing for Chip City to reinvent it. We can confirm, though, that it's freaking delicious—the cookie is a freshly baked, tri-colored almond cookie filled with refreshing raspberry jam and topped with a velvety dark chocolate ganache. From the outside, it doesn't look too different from Chip City's other amazing treats, but once you bite into it, the rainbow appears.

If your sweet tooth is aching to get one, head to one of Chip City's locations across the city—Astoria, Ditmars, Long Island City, West Village, Williamsburg, Sunnyside and Carroll Gardens.

Chip City just opened its Carroll Gardens shop and is soon opening up posts in Hoboken and Rockefeller Center, meaning more cookies for everyone.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Cheap Eats

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.