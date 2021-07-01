Chip City is releasing an over-the-top rainbow cookie filled with jelly

It's available for two days only!

For two days only, New Yorkers will be able to get their hands on a massive rainbow cookie filled with raspberry jam.

Chip City, the gourmet cookie company from Astoria, is releasing its special rainbow cookie on Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11, and won't release it again until next year.

Photograph: Courtesy Chip City

Italian rainbow cookies are one of the most distinctive desserts ever made, so it's a brave thing for Chip City to reinvent it. We can confirm, though, that it's freaking delicious—the cookie is a freshly baked, tri-colored almond cookie filled with refreshing raspberry jam and topped with a velvety dark chocolate ganache. From the outside, it doesn't look too different from Chip City's other amazing treats, but once you bite into it, the rainbow appears.

If your sweet tooth is aching to get one, head to one of Chip City's locations across the city—Astoria, Ditmars, Long Island City, West Village, Williamsburg, Sunnyside and Carroll Gardens.

Chip City just opened its Carroll Gardens shop and is soon opening up posts in Hoboken and Rockefeller Center, meaning more cookies for everyone.