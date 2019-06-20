Chloe Coscarelli and Tom Colicchio's vegan pop-up, Supernatural is back again. In March, one of the biggest leaders of vegan food in New York teamed up with the lauded New York restauranteur to bring more fun to the plant-based movement. The new limited-time menu will debut starting tomorrow, June 21st until July 28th. Their spring version of the vegan spot had lines around the block.

After parting with by CHLOE., Coscarelli opened the vegan stand, Chloe Cafe in St. Roch Market in Miami. The Supernatural experiment offers her same color-forward food philosophies to return to New York. Colicchio, who aided former FLOTUS Michelle Obama with her Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act, has focused more on the social impact of food in the past few years; he's also no novice in the fast casual space, opening his sandwich spot, 'Witchcraft back in 2003.

The new vegan summer menu for their pop-up will offer dishes such as: Truffle avocado toast ($7), spicy jalapeño mac 'n cheese ($6), butternut nachos ($11), cauliflower tacos ($10) as well as desserts such as a matcha softserve ($10) and a guava punch with coconut rum ($10). More details can be found on the Supernatural website. We're interested to follow if Coscarelli and Colicchio's collaboration will evolve into a permanent restaurant.

To check out the limited-time vegan menu head to the Craft NY event space (43 East 19th St, New York, NY 10003). The space will be open for lunch-service only, from Wednesday to Sunday.

