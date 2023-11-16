Chris Tucker on his favorite things to do in New York during the holidays

This weekend, the always-hilarious Chris Tucker will take on the Beacon Theater stage as part of his "The Legend Tour 2023."

You still have time to snag tickets for the Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 shows uptown—and you really should: the 52-year-old funnyman promises that the happenings will be "awesome."

"They'll basically be all about what I've been thinking for the last few years of my life," he says over the phone a few days before his sets. "If you love my movies, you are going to love my show at the Beacon Theater because it'll just be all of me."

Tucker also took the time to discuss his relationship with New York, especially during the holidays, and sort of shared some details about potential Friday and Rush Hour sequels!

Below, an edited version of our conversation.

How is performing in front of a New York audience different from others?

"What I noticed about New York is the energy. Even when I'm not performing, the energy is great here because you've got people from all over the world plus New Yorkers. They come ready to laugh. People just love to come out and have fun."

You're coming to town right before Thanksgiving. What are some of your favorite things to do in New York during the holiday season?

"I always look forward to my shows in New York! This time around, I'll probably go down to Rockefeller Center to see the tree and the ice skating rink. I try to do that every time I'm in New York around the holidays. At the very least, I'll ride by the area in my car."

What are some of your favorite local comedy clubs?

"The Comedy Cellar, of course, and this one place in Times Square..."

Carolines on Broadway?

"Yes, that one!"

I hate to be the bearer of bad news but Carolines on Broadway actually closed not long ago!

"Oh, no! Really? It was such a nice place. You'd walk in, go downstairs and enjoy the sets."

Any future plans you'd like to discuss?

"I'll probably turn this current standup tour into a movie. Also, will there be a Rush Hour or Friday sequel? You'll only know if you come to my show."