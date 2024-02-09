Christie’s Rockefeller Center will turn into an Elton John extravaganza this week

You will basically get to walk around the iconic artist's house.

Today through February 21, Christie’s auction house at Rockefeller Center will transform into an Elton John-inspired spectacle, when the contents of two live and six online sales of some of the iconic artist’s most prized possessions will be put on display throughout the space.

Photograph: Courtesy of Christie's

The best part? The exhibit is free to attend and open to the public.

“The Collection of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road” features a vast variety of interesting items from John's Atlanta home on Peachtree Road, including a collector's edition pinball machine designed by John Youssi and JP De Win for Jersey Jack Pinball and signed by John to costumes from the star's personal closet, pieces from his jewelry and watch collection and important photographic works by the likes of Richard Avedon, Diane Arbus and Irving Penn, among others.

Photograph: Courtesy of Christie's

“This carefully curated collection offers a comprehensive showcase of the legendary musician's distinctive taste, creating a lively tribute to the multifaceted aspects of the Elton John aesthetic within the realm of art and design,” reads an official press release.

Basically, when perusing through the space, you will feel like you're walking through the multi-Grammy award-winning artist's own home.

Photograph: Courtesy of Christie's

You can browse through all the lots that will be part of the various auctions right here but we'd be remiss not to call out some of them, given how reflective of the spirit and character of the artist they seem to be.

Take the pair of silver leather tall platform boots that are estimated to go for $5,000 to $10,000: worn by John during many performances throughout the 1970s, the platform shoes also feature the letters E and J in red leather on each side.

Photograph: Courtesy of Christie's

Also up for auction is John's conservatory grand piano (estimate: $30,000 to $50,000), which has come to define his performances and acts just as much as his creative fashion sense has.

A white wardrobe tour trunk on wheels (estimate: $5,000 to $10,000) might, though, be the coolest item in the lots. Spoiler alert: the interior is lined with a piano motif!

In addition to the exhibition and the auctions, Christie’s will also play host to an Elton John-inspired pop-up gift shop that will be filled with a curated selection of John’s belongings, including eyewear pieces, apparel, accessories and vinyls. According to the press release, many of the available items will be on sale in the United States for the very first time.

It is, indeed, Elton John's world and we are all just living in it.