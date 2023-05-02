A popular New York City Pride celebration is expanding in a big way.

Stonewall Day on June 23, which Pride Live launched in 2018 to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion, is relocating to Hudson Yards to accommodate more guests at the development’s public square. The event is also a fundraiser for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC), which will be the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park System, slated to open next June. Tickets are free, but VIP access starts at $82.

And for the price of $0, you can enjoy a great show! Christina Aguilera will be headlining the concert, with additional performances by pop recording artist Mila Jam, the indie pop trio BETTY, and drag artist Mariyea. Actress Angelica Ross, Founder and CEO of TransTech will host, and Lina Bradford will be the resident DJ.

“I am excited to join Pride Live and Stonewall Day and be a part of this historic event,” Christina Aguilera said in a news release. “The community has supported and uplifted me throughout my career, and I love showing up to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility. I’m honored to represent Pride Live at Stonewall Day 2023.”

In 2022, Stonewall Day took place on Christopher Street, near the site of the historic resistance event, which still operates as a popular gay bar today. With the festivities moving to the controversial taxpayer-subsidized $25 billion dollar development off the Hudson River, questions about the increasing corporatization of Pride events in New York City arise.

“We are proud to partner with Pride Live and support their integral mission to fight for equality for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Jeff T. Blau, CEO of Related Companies. “Hudson Yards sits at the center of the most culturally vibrant LGBTQ+ community in the world and we look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors from around the globe to our neighborhood to honor the Stonewall Day legacy.”

It’s no secret that Related’s Chairman Stephen Ross is a major GOP supporter: A major fundraiser for Trump’s reelection in 2019, a super PAC to oust New York’s democrats and recent public donations to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are a few recent actions. Blau himself has political donations to both major parties on the record.

Pride Live itself is a nonprofit organization, founded by a diverse set of activists and sponsored by some of America's largest corporations including Google, Chase, Amazon, the NFL, Target and more.