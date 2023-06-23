New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Outdoor movies with CinemaLIC
CinemaLICOutdoor movies with CinemaLIC

CinemaLIC returns to Long Island City with free waterfront movies

You'll be able to catch flicks from Aladdin to Ant-Man.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

Calling all Queens-based movie lovers: CinemaLIC is back at Hunter's Point South Park for its ninth year this summer, and it's bringing free outdoor film screenings with it. 

Hosted by the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy, the seasonal, family-friendly film series along the Long Island City waterfront will feature four movies this year, kicking off on Thursday, July 13th with the Paul Rudd-led superhero flick Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (sponsored by Nest Seekers).

The Tom Cruise blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick will follow on Saturday, July 22nd (presented by Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care Long Island City), with the Disney animated movie Soul to follow on Thursday, August 10 (another Nest Seekers sponsorship). All of the cinematic fun ends with another animated favorite, the 1992 classic Aladdin, on Friday, September 8, presented by Shibley Day Camp.

The Parks Conservancy is working with Rooftop Films to enhance the outdoor screening experience, with flicks projected on a 30-foot inflatable screen equipped with enhanced video projection, so that attendees can enjoy no matter where they're located on the oval-shaped turf. And you can expect a crowd on that turf: last year's screening of Encanto reportedly attracted 1,300 moviegoers. For even more audience comfort, food and beverages will be available for purchase during the screenings at Ottomanelli’s by the Water. (Alas, alcohol is not permitted in the park.)

“The Conservancy is very excited to once again bring a series of family friendly films to the LIC Waterfront," said Rob Basch, President of the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy. "There is nothing better than spending a summer evening at the best theater anywhere. We look forward to seeing everyone soon.”

The free movie screenings start at sunset (which is around 8:30pm these days) and are, of course, weather dependent. In fact, the series was supposed to start with a screening of Back to the Future on Thursday, June 22, but that had to be cancelled due to rain. Make sure to check out the CinemaLIC website for any weather-related updates or schedule changes prior to heading out.  
Outdoor movies with CinemaLIC
CinemaLICOutdoor movies with CinemaLIC

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.