The price of everything is going up, including Citi Bikes.

The company announced that it will increase prices to garner more cash to improve service across stations and e-bike offerings, starting Thursday, January 4.

Specifically citing its intention to double the size of its fleet, Citi Bike laid out all the fare changes on its website, including an over 7% increase to the price of its annual membership (from $205 to $219.99 per year, starting January 29).

Speaking of annual members: folks can expect e-bike fees to increase to $0.20 per minute when riding around town beyond the initially included 45 minutes. The same surge applies to the reduced fare bike share program after the allotted 45 minutes of riding.

New Yorkers who use Citi Bikes without a membership, pay attention: it will now cost you $4.79 to unlock a bike and ride it for half an hour (up from $4.49), after which you'll have to pay $0.30 per minute (up from $0.26 per minute, a 15%).

Non-member day passes will incur no difference in pass costs but will also start paying $0.30 per minute for riding.

You can read through all the changes right here.

Although we're aware that most people use Citi Bikes to get from point A to point B, we have a suggestion: grab one of the two-wheelers and ride to the new bike lane that just opened on Tenth Avenue. Stretching from West 38th Street to West 52nd Street in Hell's Kitchen, the 10-foot-wide northbound path is part of Mayor Eric Adams' "Charge Safe, Ride Safe: New York City's Electric Micromobility Action Plan."

It’ll be nice to see the west side of town via bicycle and make use of a much-needed new private lane!