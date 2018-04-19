Citi Bikes will be completely free on Saturday

Citi Bike is celebrating Earth Day by giving New Yorkers gratis, carbon-free rides.

The bike-sharing program’s annual initiative returns for the green holiday on Saturday, April 21, providing anyone who downloads the Citi Bike app with a free day pass for the system. The promotion is in partnership with the Department of Transportation, which is also making 30 blocks of Broadway completely car-free for the day.

Day passes for Citi Bike normally go for $12 and allow riders to take an unlimited number of 30-minute rides during a 24-hour period. Three-day passes are also available for $24, and annual membership goes for $169. On Saturday, Citi Bike will also be setting up a booth at 22nd Street and Broadway (right in the middle of the car-free stretch) to offer $25 discounts to riders who sign up for an annual membership.

More than 16.5 million trips were taken on Citi Bikes last year, which, according to the Department of Transportation, saved more than 23 million pounds of carbon from being released into the atmosphere (this claim is pretty dubious, but it's safe to say that the environmental impacts of a robust bike-sharing program are positive). With more Citi Bike docks being rolled out in outer-borough neighborhoods, one can expect the number of annual trips to grow in 2018.

