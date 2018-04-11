30 blocks of Broadway will be car-free later this month

Do you despise cars? Sick of them gumming up New York’s streets and polluting the air? Well, for one day only, you'll have the chance to gallivant around a mile-long stretch of Broadway without having to look both ways.

From 9am to 3pm on Earth Day (Saturday, April 21), the city is making Broadway between 47th and 26th Streets completely car-free. The initiative, now in its third year, gives New Yorkers a chance to imagine a world that prioritizes pedestrians and cyclists over four-wheeled death traps.

During the event, a series of activations and performances will occupy five different intersections along the route. Throughout the entire stretch, city agencies and nonprofit groups will host a series of environmental programs that promote activism and provide education on things like climate change and sustainability.

If you don't want to head to midtown to experience a car-free world, the city is also making two other streets car-free on Earth Day. All nine blocks of St. Nicholas Avenue between 181st and 190th Streets in Washington Heights will be sans autos from 10am to 4pm on the green holiday, and the Downtown Brooklyn Alliance is hosting an environmental activism jamboree at Albee Square and Albee Square West from 1pm to 4pm.

There are certainly plenty of ways to promote environmental awareness on Earth Day—but this event is likely the most entertaining.

