City Winery just released its awesome spring lineup and we're oh-so-excited

We've been waiting for this: City Winery just announced the return of live entertainment at its new flagship location at Pier 57 in Hudson River Park by releasing its spring lineup. Needless to say, it is looking great.

The nightly concerts kick off in April and will be limited to 100 people each given COVID-19-related guidelines (that would be 25% of normal capacity). Of course, expect socially distanced table seatings and a brand-spanking new air filtration system.

The lineup release is exciting for two reasons. On the one hand, it signals a return to live shows after a year of streaming old performances online. On the other hand, the concerts mark the opening of City Winery's brand new flagship location, following the closure of its beloved Varick Street one.

"We are thrilled to be getting through the pandemic and even with a limited capacity, it is shining a bright light on a world of sold-out shows filled with music, food, wine and the magical joy of a night out with your favorite artist," said Michael Dorf, the destination's founder and CEO in an official press release announcing the news. "This is a rare chance to see amazing performances of world-class acts in an even more limited capacity, intimate setting."

Below, check out the lineup and feel free to purchase tickets for each one of the concerts right here.

April 6: Rufus Wainwright (7pm and 9:30pm)

April 7: Rufus Wainwright (7pm and 9:30pm)

April 8: Joseph Arthur Art Opening + CW Wine Launch + show (8pm)

April 17: Raul Malo (7pm and 9:30pm)

April 23: Jesse's Girl (7pm and 9:30pm)

April 24: Martin Sexton (7pm and 9:30pm)

April 27: The Southside Johnny (8pm)

April 28: The Southside Johnny (8pm)

April 29: The Southside Johnny (8pm)

April 30: Jesse's Girl (7pm and 9:30pm)

May 1: Joan Osborne (8pm)

May 5: Keb' Mo' (7pm and 9:30pm)

May 6: Keb Mo' (7pm and 9:30pm)

