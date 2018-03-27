Club Cumming forced to temporarily halt live music performances

Since launching last summer, East Village bar Club Cumming has become a reliable hub for wild dance parties, community gatherings and live performances—always incorporating burlesque, drag, comedy and beyond. But on Thursday, Club Cumming announced that it will take a hiatus from all live music and DJ performances, due to an apparent failure to comply with state liquor laws.

"Due to rookie mistakes, Alan [Cumming] and I didn’t apply to have live music," co-owner Daniel Nardicio told Page Six. "But we feel this is just an oversight.” East Village residents have been invited to stop by the bar and sign petitions. And tonight, supporters of the nightlife hub can attend the Community Board 3 meeting at PS 20 (166 Essex St), starting at 6:30pm. You can sign up to speak for two minutes at the meeting before it begins.

Though Club Cumming has only been around for a few months, its impact on queer nightlife has been immense—with avant garde artists, Broadway stars and celebrities like Jake Shears, Emma Stone and Paul McCartney showing up to join the party on any given night. Outside of reviving jubilant queer expression, the bar hosts political fundraisers and rallies. (I am planning on getting lit there for the November mid-term elections.)

As it stands, this imposition by the State Liquor Authority halts some of our favorite parties in town, including Cabernet Cabaret and Mondays in the Club with Lance. That said, the bar is still open nightly, and features excellent gigs like tonight's Knit at Nite.

You can check Club Cumming's Facebook page or join the bar's email list for updates.

