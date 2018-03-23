Coney Island’s Luna Park officially opens for the season on Saturday

Despite the continued hat-and-gloves weather in the city, spring has in fact arrived (well, technically, at least). In addition to longer days and hopefully warmer temperatures, spring brings the re-opening of some of the best outdoor attractions and venues in NYC. One we’re particularly excited about is Coney Island's Luna Park.

On Saturday, March 24, Luna Park officially opens its doors for the 2018 season, and we can confirm this is a celebration you don't want to miss. For the first time ever, access to all of the rides will be free, so you can play to your heart's content. All the park asks in return is that you donate $5 toward its partner charity, The Mayor's Fund to Advance NYC. The charity supports business and philanthropic communities and helps the city launch amazing public programming.

The party continues into Sunday when Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, local stakeholders and elected officials will gather around the Cyclone at 11am to officially kick off the season with the park's traditional egg cream christening. Brooklyn Seltzer Boys will also be providing an egg cream sample to the first 150 guests.

So gather your friends and head to the beach this weekend—and don't forget to grab a Nathan's Famous hot dog while you're there!

