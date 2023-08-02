Cool World's chef is back for a limited time pop-up in Greenpoint

Missing Cool World already?

The recently and abruptly shuttered Greenpoint restaurant will be back—for a limited time—thanks to a pop-up at local restaurant incubator Fulgurances Laundromat.

Chef Quang Thái Nguyễn, who led the kitchen at Cool World, will be taking over the former laundromat for special wine bar nights with an a la carte menu. Fulgurances typically offers a dinner tasting menu, so this will be a more casual opportunity to delve into Nguyễn's food, which will be different from the Cool World menu.

"I couldn’t be more happy to jump at the opportunity of cooking at Fulgurances," Nguyễn told Time Out. "The food will be summer snacks that I think would be enjoyable to have during these hot summer months. They have a great wine program at Fulgurances, and I’m really happy to cook some fun dishes a la carte with their team."

To pair with a wide range of natural wine selections, small shareable plates will include mezcal pickled corn ribs, grilled pork lettuce wraps, and mango strawberry popsicles, and more summertime favorites.

Seatings begin at noon and run through 9pm, reservable via Resy, with walk-in space available. Indoor and outdoor sidewalk seating is offered. The pop-up will run for three Sundays, August 6, August 27 and then September 10.

When Nguyễn's pop up isn't in session, another local yet long-gone restaurant will be have its chef in the Fulgurances Laundromat kitchen. In residency through October, chef Galen Kennemer, formerly of Bushwick's Blanca, is cooking dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays. Six courses are $89, with an optional $65 wine tasting. A 20% fee is also added to every bill. Kennemer's dishes are seasonal and change frequently. Recent menu items included charred octopus and jimmy nardello peppers, goat butter ice cream topped with tart cherry granita and maple crumble, fresh cheese with peas and more.