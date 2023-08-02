New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Fulgurances Laundromat
Photograph: Courtesy Fulgurances Laundromat

Cool World's chef is back for a limited time pop-up in Greenpoint

Chef Quang Thái Nguyễn will host an a la cart restaurant at Fulgurances Laundromat.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Missing Cool World already?

The recently and abruptly shuttered Greenpoint restaurant will be back—for a limited time—thanks to a pop-up at local restaurant incubator Fulgurances Laundromat. 

RECOMMENDED: NYC’s most iconic restaurants worth visiting at least once

Chef Quang Thái Nguyễn, who led the kitchen at Cool World, will be taking over the former laundromat for special wine bar nights with an a la carte menu. Fulgurances typically offers a dinner tasting menu, so this will be a more casual opportunity to delve into Nguyễn's food, which will be different from the Cool World menu.

"I couldn’t be more happy to jump at the opportunity of cooking at Fulgurances," Nguyễn told Time Out. "The food will be summer snacks that I think would be enjoyable to have during these hot summer months. They have a great wine program at Fulgurances, and I’m really happy to cook some fun dishes a la carte with their team."

To pair with a wide range of natural wine selections, small shareable plates will include mezcal pickled corn ribs, grilled pork lettuce wraps, and mango strawberry popsicles, and more summertime favorites.

Seatings begin at noon and run through 9pm, reservable via Resy, with walk-in space available. Indoor and outdoor sidewalk seating is offered. The pop-up will run for three Sundays, August 6, August 27 and then September 10. 

When Nguyễn's pop up isn't in session, another local yet long-gone restaurant will be have its chef in the Fulgurances Laundromat kitchen. In residency through October, chef Galen Kennemer, formerly of Bushwick's Blanca, is cooking dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays. Six courses are $89, with an optional $65 wine tasting. A 20% fee is also added to every bill. Kennemer's dishes are seasonal and change frequently. Recent menu items included charred octopus and jimmy nardello peppers, goat butter ice cream topped with tart cherry granita and maple crumble, fresh cheese with peas and more. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.