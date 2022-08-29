NYC’s most iconic restaurants worth visiting at least once

New York City is home to some of the most lauded iconic restaurants in the world. The best restaurants in NYC represent a rainbow of cuisines and approaches, with new restaurants popping up and generating buzz on a regular basis. We’re lucky like that: New Yorkers always have something new and exciting to try. But it’s the old favorites, those beloved spots that have stood the test of time, serving generations of fans, that have become known as the most famous restaurants in the city.

These restaurants are classics, spots that everyone—both locals and visitors—should try at least once. They include steakhouses, delis and pizza joints (the best pizza in the U.S. in fact), all of them classically New York.