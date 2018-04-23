Cortlandt Street subway station set to reopen 17 years after being destroyed on 9/11

There are 472 subway stations across the five boroughs, but for nearly two decades, one of them has been out of service. The Cortlandt Street subway station on the 1 line was all but destroyed during the 9/11 attacks and was demolished soon after while officials planned to rebuild it entirely.

This October, weeks after the 17th anniversary of 9/11, the station is scheduled to reopen, the Daily News reports. After a decade of planning and construction, the completed station will be the final piece of the redeveloped World Trade Center site.

While the bulk of the station was destroyed on 9/11, the staircase on the stop’s northern entrance at Vesey Street remained largely intact. Those steps became known as the “Survivors’ Staircase” and were moved into the National September 11 Museum in 2008. The reconstructed station project comes with a $158 million price tag, which pales in comparison to the $4.4 billion World Trade Center Transportation Hub, which opened in 2016.

While the station’s imminent reopening will serve hundreds of thousands of straphangers each day, it also serves as an important symbol for New York’s unwavering spirit following the deadliest terrorist attack in American history.

The station will contain work from artist Ann Hamilton, featuring words from the United Nation’s Universal Declaration of Human rights and the American Declaration of Independence.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.