Could this be the city's fanciest Trader Joe's?

Trader Joe's is making moves to open another location on the Upper East Side.

The grocery chain's plans to open in a landmarked space below the Queensboro Bridge were given the green light on Monday night at a Community Board 8 landmarks committee meeting, according to Patch. Now the plans must get approval from the full board, and finally, the city's Landmarks Preservation Commission.

If approved, Trader Joe's would make slight modifications to the building at East 59th Street and First Avenue such as hiding mechanical equipment, adding a new loading dock, installing signs and automatic sliding doors and creating new public restrooms. Since the previous tenant in that space was a Food Emporium, not much else needs to be done, according to architects.

Food Emporium closed in 2015 after 16 years in the space after going bankrupt. Michael's then attempted to move in but was not able to get permission because its design didn't jive with the historical space, according to Patch.

The vaulted market space was originally built in 1908 with the completion of the Queensboro Bridge. Architect Rafael Guastavino, who also designed Grand Central Terminal, the Hall of Fame in the Bronx, the Elephant House at the Bronx Zoo, the main hall at Ellis Island, was tapped for the project.

After news of a Long Island City Trader Joe's in December, the company opened another spot in the East Village in January.

If you're looking for Trader Joe's in other neighborhoods, you'll also find them on the Lower East Side and Upper West Side (two locations) and in Murray Hill, Soho, Rego Park, Cobble Hill, and at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn.