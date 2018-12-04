Cozy up next to two fireplaces at this new waterfront rooftop bar

Rooftop season is never over in New York City.

The very latest is R17, a new rooftop bar atop Pier 17 in the Seaport District. The multi-purpose space already has been used as a concert venue and will have an ice skating rink this season, but the waterfront bar is a permanent installation. The chic, 60-seat space was designed by Rockwell Group (Nobu, W Hotels, EDITION, Moxy) and is outfitted with a blue and white marble bar, two fireplaces, candlelit tables and outdoor seating in the summer with views of lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The team will serve craft cocktails and modern American small plates, including hamachi crudo and beet salad with whipped ricotta from executive chef Cassidy Hallman (Morimoto). The elevated drinks include the F.Dirty.R., a gin martini with black olive brine and a prosciutto wrapped olive; the Royal Mail with Earl Grey Bacardi 8, grapefruit and brown sugar and brûléed grapefruit; and the Edmont, essentially a whiskey sour with blanc vermouth, lavender honey and garnished with lavender flowers. And best of all, the bar is officially open!

See more pictures of the space below:

Photograph: Courtesy Rockwell Group and Emily Andrews

Photograph: Courtesy Rockwell Group and Emily Andrews