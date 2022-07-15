Cycleboats are back in New York Harbor this summer

You can bike and booze on this cruise—it's cycleboats!

NYC Cycleboats is back in New York Harbor this summer with the only boat you can drink and cycle on in the city's waters. You and your crew can sign up (individually starting at $39 or $649 for the whole boat) for a 90-minute, boozed-up jaunt across the water.

It's completely BYOB so you can enjoy the beer, wine or hard seltzer of your choice (there's ice, water coolers and cup holders on board) and take a seat on your respective pedal stations. You move your legs like you would on a bike and with your collective power, you help move the boat.

It's much like the pedal trolleys you might've seen moving through city streets across the world, but arguably cooler. While you pedal, you get a beautiful vista of the NYC skyline and the Statue of Liberty with your friends set to party music.

And, if your legs get tired as they might after a couple of beers, the crew can raise and lower the paddlewheel to increase or decrease speed and resistance and the boat's motor can turn on at any point.

"It’s such a hit because it is a fun, interactive activity with very welcoming crew members," says Cycleboats founder Christopher Coscia. "The guests can play their own music on our Bluetooth sound system which personalizes the experience. Guests are also given the freedom to be themselves and do their own thing whether that’s dancing, singing, or just relaxing. It is also by far the most economical way to get on the water and take in incredible views for a private party or individuals."

Cosica brought the experience to NYC after seeing it first in Chicago, according to SILive.com.

The experience can be booked from Hoboken if you'd like to pedal on the Hudson River and from Jersey City if the Statue of Liberty is your cup of tea. Don't forget to check its weekly specials before booking.

Coscia also just commissioned a 40-passenger party boat called "Piergarten" for those who aren't into pedaling but love the boating atmosphere. As the name suggests, it's a beer garden on a boat. The open-air catamaran sails on the East River, has a central bar table and holds up to 40 passengers. It’s based in Jersey City but it can pick up in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island and other locations.

For those safety-conscious readers, yes, there are life jackets and the boats have the necessary safety equipment.