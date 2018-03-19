Cynthia Nixon is running for New York governor

It’s official: Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York. The Sex and the City star and political activist announced her candidacy via Twitter on Monday.

Nixon will be running against Governor Andrew Cuomo in this September’s Democratic primary, with the hopes of ousting the incumbent and securing the party’s nomination in the general election next fall. Rumors of Nixon making a run for the seat have swirled since last summer, with her background as a political activist focusing on education reform and LGBTQ rights giving her a grassroots appeal. She reportedly met with political strategists to discuss a potential run earlier this month, leading Cuomo to joke that her success could only be caused by “the mayor of New York or Vladimir Putin.” Don't come for Miranda Hobbes, Cuomo!

Based on the tenor of the video, it looks like Nixon’s campaign will hone in on the divisions between New York City and Albany (and the constant public quarrels between De Blasio and Cuomo). Her early message focuses on MTA improvements, prison reform, housing and education inequality, and makes sure to mention the steep poverty lines upstate. Though Cuomo has leaned more to the left this term—raising minimum wages, extending family leave, etc.—Nixon will be seen as his liberal challenger.

The gauntlet will be thrown down on September 13 at the Democratic primary election—you can register to vote here.

One exciting aspect of Nixon's run is that whether or not she wins, she's not going anywhere. She earned raves for her recent Emily Dickinson biopic A Quiet Passion, and has two movies in the can for 2018. With an activist pedigree and an indelible place in many a Manhattanite heart after starring in the most iconic NYC series of all time, the former Ms. Hobbes could be a true contender.

If nothing else, her candidacy will certainly give Gay Twitter plenty to feed on for the next six months.

