Daily Provisions by Danny Meyer opens on Upper West Side

Danny Meyer's Daily Provisions, the all-day cafe known for its crullers, has opened a second location on the Upper West Side. Today, the new location opens at 375 Amsterdam Avenue. It's just a few short blocks from the Natural History Museum, Leonti and the UWS outpost of Miznon. Though the Union Square Hospitality Group spot offers other pastries, its come to be known as the to-go for its crullers, a donut cousin, that landed it on our list of best bakeries in NYC.

Photograph: Francesco Sapienza

You can find all the same dishes from the Gramercy location of Daily Provisions (next to Union Square Cafe, and, now, Meyer's daughter Hallie's ice cream spot called Caffè Panna). The menu is available to stay or to-go with 36-seats. Breakfast will begin at 6am and offer bacon, egg and cheese, in addition to the coffee. For lunch, try the broccoli melt or chicken Milanese alongside house pastries. Late in the afternoon and for dinner (the cafe stays open 'til 9pm), there will be blue plate specials rolled out. In addition to the maple and cinnamon flavors of crullers, the team has added a special new one, specific to the Uptown spot, a caramel apple version (no correlation to the kind from Snow White).

Photograph: Francesco Sapienza

We hear from Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group that there are plans to continue expanding Daily Provisions as neighborhood spots, including a third location in the West Village, opening this fall. In 2019, Jessamyn Waldman Rodriguez joined Danny Meyer's team, previously serving as the founder and CEO of Hot Bread Kitchen, known for using baked goods as a conduit for social good. She will be joined by other femmes leading the expansion of Daily Provisions: Amanda Wilson as executive chef and culinary operations manager and pastry chef Christine Lisa.

Photograph: Francesco Sapienza

Daily Provisions Upper West Side is located at 375 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024. Hours range from 6am to 9pm, daily.