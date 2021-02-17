February 2021 In times like these, we all need comfort food more than ever. If you're looking to indulge in some cookies or cakes try some delicious bites from some of the best bakeries in NYC. In addition to to-go offerings, most are also now offering same-day delivery and pick-up packages for those that want the sweet treats sent straight to the couch.

Sugar fiends never had it so good—with so many pedigreed dough-punchers setting up shop in our fair city, New Yorkers don't only have access to the best bakeries NYC has to offer, but they have access to some of the best bakeries in the world. Whether you’re looking for French bakery spots or all-American donut shops, the best pies for the holidays or one of the city’s best chocolate chip cookies, check out every best bakery NYC sweets lovers should know about.

