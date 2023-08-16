New York’s only floating Mexican restaurant is setting sail after hours.

La Barca Cantina, known for serving fiesta platters, quesadillas, spicy fried chicken and agave-spirit-based cocktails on the Hudson River, is mixing it up, with a series of nighttime parties dubbed La Barca After Darka.

Two upcoming parties are intensely (and very fun) themed. On Sunday, August 20, a Bad Bunny and Karol G dance party will take place on board the three-level boat, thanks to DJ John Indigo. On Sunday, August 27, ’90s Latin night will be dedicated to a playlist of hits from Selena, J.Lo, Ricky Martin, Shakira and more.

The three-hour cruise kicks off with boarding at 6pm at Pier 81 on the Hudson River. TIckets are $35 and don't include the cash bar. Mexican snacks will also be available for purchase.

La Barca Cantina Fiesta mode on La Barca after Darka

While you're dancing under the stars (or, um, the reflecting lights of the Manhattan skyline), the boat will sail south towards the Statue of Liberty, pausing for up-close views (and content-filming), before returning up the Hudson. All guests must be 21 years of age or older.

Not a late-night partier? La Barca Cantina also hosts a weekly Sunday brunch for all ages. An all-you-can-eat buffet of Mexican and American brunch food, plus unlimited mimosas and bellinis are served during a two-hour cruise on the Hudson River. Tickets are $99 for adults and $49 for kids, ages 3-12 (obviously, no cocktails are included for minors).

If you want to get paid to sail (and serve tequila), La Barca Cantina is looking for staff to help round out their outdoor season. Bartenders, servers, runners, bussers, barbacks, line cooks, managers and more positions are all open.