This summer, the heat is on and the best way to cool down is to get out on the water. You athletic types can try kayaking NYC’s rivers, and landlubbers can stick to the city’s prominent waterfront restaurants and boat bars, but if you have any hint of seafaring fun in you, a boat party in NYC is one of the best things to do in the summer. Open waters, sea breezes and stunning views of Manhattan are all on tap when you embark on a booze cruise in NYC. Oh and did we mention full bars, great food, and live music?

Take your summer celebrations to the next level and set sail with these boat parties. There’s something for everyone, whether it’s a cantina-themed boat, a lobster-centric excursion, a fine dining cruise or a leisurely happy hour float. You’re more than welcome to rock the boat on a rock n roll cruise, and cocktails are tastier when sipped on a yacht. Check out these NYC boat parties for a totally nautical summer.