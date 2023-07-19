New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: City Cruises
Photograph: City Cruises

The best boat parties and booze cruises in NYC

Take your summer festivities to sea with a booze cruise or boat party in NYC.

Written by Will Gleason, Annalise Mantz, Jennifer Picht and Keith Flanagan in association with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold
Advertising

This summer, the heat is on and the best way to cool down is to get out on the water. You athletic types can try kayaking NYC’s rivers, and landlubbers can stick to the city’s prominent waterfront restaurants and boat bars, but if you have any hint of seafaring fun in you, a boat party in NYC is one of the best things to do in the summer. Open waters, sea breezes and stunning views of Manhattan are all on tap when you embark on a booze cruise in NYC. Oh and did we mention full bars, great food, and live music?

Take your summer celebrations to the next level and set sail with these boat parties. There’s something for everyone, whether it’s a cantina-themed boat, a lobster-centric excursion, a fine dining cruise or a leisurely happy hour float. You’re more than welcome to rock the boat on a rock n roll cruise, and cocktails are tastier when sipped on a yacht. Check out these NYC boat parties for a totally nautical summer.

Boat parties in NYC

North River Lobster Company
Photograph: courtesy of North River Lobster Co.

1. North River Lobster Company

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

North River Lobster Company, New York City’s beloved floating seafood restaurant since 2014, offers four daily sailings at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm. Afternoon cruises are 1 hour and the 7pm cruise is a two-hour route to the Statue of Liberty and back—how beautiful! On the menu: Maine Lobster Rolls, seafood platters, burgers, and ready-to-share appetizers. New menu items this year include tuna tartare, clam dip and chips, The Skagen shrimp roll, and sweet lobster clawsicles in four different flavors (mango, piña colada, strawberry and lime). The best deal on board may be the $17 glass of rosé and 3 oyster special, or you can go all out with the epic 28-inch lobster roll (dubbed the world’s largest lobster roll) for $140, to feed a group.

Read more
La Barca Cantina
Photograph: Courtesy La Barca Cantina

2. La Barca Cantina

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

La Barca Cantina, the only Mexican restaurant on a boat in NYC, serves a summer street food-inspired menu that’ll get the party started for you and your friends. Based at Pier 81, next to its sister-restaurant North River Lobster Company, La Barca spans three levels with an expansive outdoor top deck with a bar and table seating, a bi-level interior space with two bars, table seating and booth-like tables—perfect for large groups. Even better, it takes short cruises multiple times per day, five days a week, offering up sweeping views of the NYC skyline. (It's a must to reserve a table for cocktails at sunset.)

Read more
Alive After Five Happy Hour Cruise
Photograph: City Cruises

3. Alive After Five Happy Hour Cruise

You didn’t forget all about Happy Hour, did you? It’s basically your dang right after making it through your day job. Gather your clocked-out coworkers and friends and board the Alive After Five cruise, which makes the most of happy hour—it actually lasts two hours—along the Hudson River in City Cruises’ Sensation yacht. You’ll have two climate-controlled desks to choose from, plus a covered roof deck, and multiple dance floors if that’s your jam. And if you still have sea legs for social life after all that social distancing, the cruise has a DJ to get the party moving.

Read more
Rocks Off Concert Cruises
Photograph: Courtesy Rocks Off Concert Cruises / Deneka Peniston

4. Rocks Off Concert Cruises

If you’re looking for yacht rock, look away: the savvy organizers of this floating concert snare hard rock bands like Murphy’s Law, Badfish, and Electric Six that draw die hard fans for serious—and often seriously sweaty—rock sessions. They know the ropes when it comes to pulling off a bash in a boat, so make sure you’re ready for plenty of percussion and less calls for mutiny than encores.

Read more
Bateaux New York Dining Cruises
Photograph: Courtesy Bateaux Cruises

5. Bateaux New York Dining Cruises

Is it really a party if you’re sitting down? Yes—it’s called a dinner party. On the fancier side (semi-formal dress is encouraged), this dinner cruise looks particularly swell inside the European-inspired Bateaux New York, a glass-roofed boat that soaks in Manhattan’s lit skyline after sunset while navigating the East and Hudson Rivers. The experience takes it up a notch with live music—a two-piece acoustic band led by a female vocalist—and takes dinner to the next level with seafood towers, filet mignon, and lobster tails.

Book Now
Classic Cocktails with a Twist
Photograph: Courtesy Classic Harbor Line

6. Classic Cocktails with a Twist

Head to Chelsea Piers and say cheers with an afternoon cocktail party aboard a 1920’s inspired yacht, an intimate little party boat that rounds out a 1.75 hour journey with modern riffs on old-school cocktails, like a Sake Gimlet or a Rosemary Rickey. The charter, Sail NYC, runs a tight ship—and we mean that literally, considering the boat’s smaller size—that’ll get you tipsy in no time. Yes, the focus is technically on the booze, but also on the views seen from the yacht’s large windows as you ease past classic sites like the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, and Ellis Island.

Read more
Evening Wine and Jazz Cruise
Photograph: Manhattan By Sail

7. Evening Wine and Jazz Cruise

Feeling snazzy? There’s just something about live jazz that brings pinky-up vibes, yet not too stuck up that you can’t pack your own picnic to bring on board. This Manhattan by Sail excursion takes place on the Shearwater Classic Schooner, a restored 1929 sailing ship, 82 feet long, with an original Rangoon teak deck and mahogany interiors. This year, you’ll get three glasses of wine plus an extra of good vibes: it partners with Keyed UP, a program by Jazz Generation that helps fund jazz performances across NYC, thus giving local jazz musicians—plus jazz in general—a boost.

Read more
Narwhal Yacht Charters
Photograph: courtesy of Narwhal Yacht Charters

8. Narwhal Yacht Charters

A party is what you make of it, especially when you make it your own. For a little more privacy, groups of up to six can rent their own excursion with Narwhal Yacht Charters—it’s on the pricier end, but the seasoned charter is worth their salt, having just celebrated its 10th season on NYC’s waters.The captain provides the necessities (bottled water, sodas, ice, napkins, that sorta stuff) but the rest is up to you. Pick up food from your favorite restaurant, bring all of your favorite booze, and set sail with your besties.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for more boozy fun?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.