The festival is all about celebrating the borough’s creative spirit.

Local arts will take center stage at The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, a free two-day celebration of music, performing arts, and visual arts in a public plaza later this month.

Brooklyn Downtown Partnership organized the annual event in collaboration with Two Trees Management Co. and gave us the scoop on what to expect for this festival on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 at The Plaza at 300 Ashland.

“Downtown Brooklyn is a thriving cultural hub and every year, DBAF allows us to celebrate all of the creativity and talent our neighborhood has to offer,” Regina Myer, president of Downtown Brooklyn Partnership, said in a statement. “This year’s festival is even more special after a year of limited opportunities for community celebration. With an exciting lineup of art, dance, performance and more, we’re proud to bring residents and visitors together to enjoy a diverse array of events from some of the city’s best artists and institutions.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Argenis Apolinario for Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Here’s a look at The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival schedule:

The Plaza at 300 Ashland events on Friday, September 30

One of the largest outdoor public spaces in Brooklyn for cultural activities, The Plaza at 300 Ashland has hosted hundreds of performances, exercise classes, and public art installations. It’s located at Flatbush and Lafayette Avenues. Here’s what’s on the schedule at the plaza.

House music dance class

4pm-5pm

Get moving with some house music dance steps taught by Mark Morris Dance Group’s Pat Hall.

5-8pm

Tap your does to the soulful and dynamic dance music from legendary intergenerational Soul Summit DJ collective.

Details TBD

The Plaza at 300 Ashland events on Saturday, October 1

Kids hip-hop dance class

11am-11:45am

Bring the kids for a free hip-hop dance class with Mark Morris Dance Group.

12-12:45pm

Let The Center for Fiction and The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music tell you a story through words and music.

1-1:45pm

Give a round of applause to students from Brooklyn Music School who will present a special musical performance.

1-5pm

Stop by an interactive photo booth and snap a few photos to take home. Also check out the work of interdisciplinary artist Tiffany Smith from the photography project “Throned.”

2-2:45pm

Hear a vibrant orchestral experience by The Knights, which promises to fascinate both loyal followers and new listeners.

3-3:45pm

Move to the music curated by Brina Payne, a Brooklyn-based open-format DJ who celebrates the best from all musical genres.

4-4:45pm

Rock out to the sounds of Afro Dominican, a Brooklyn-based band synthesizing folkloric Dominican genres, pop and rock music. Their sound is at the forefront of Afro Caribbean Soul.

5-5:45pm

Dance and think with the sounds of this funk-soul-jazz fusion collective.

6-8pm

Go old school with world-renowned DJ, producer, artist, and remixer DJ Spinna who will close out the night with his “Flavors” sets featuring the best in music from the ‘80s, ’90s, as well as sprinkles of ‘00s.

Photograph: Courtesy of Argenis Apolinario for Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Throughout the district both days

In addition to the events happening at 300 Ashland, regular programming by the neighborhood's cultural groups will round out the weekend (check the links for ticketing info). Here’s what you can see: