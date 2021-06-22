Dante launches a new menu dedicated to Cosmopolitans

Sex and The City is coming back and so is the SATC era’s signature drink: The Cosmopolitan! The pink drink is ubiquitous at countless bars, but Dante, ranked one of the World’s Best Bars, is doing it right at their new West Village location (551 Hudson St).

Dante’s new Cosmopolitan Collection offers several takes on the ‘90s martini, in honor of New York bouncing back this summer, and yes, the fictional Carrie Bradshaw’s return to Manhattan.

The new summer Cosmopolitan menu features eight variations of the drink including the Coconut Cosmo, which is shaken with coconut washed Absolut Vodka, coconut liqueur, cranberry wine and coconut water. Self-identified Samantha’s may prefer The Rude Cosmo, which is tequila-based and made with Olmeca Altos, Del Maguey Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Pasilla and lime and Dante cranberry. The Cosmo Spritz riffs on another popular summer drink, combining yuzu vodka, Cointreau, lime acid, cranberry bitters and prosecco, all over ice. Other Cosmopolitans are inspired by mojitos, negronis, and more, and definitely call for a group cocktail tasting.

Dante’s Cosmopolitan Collection is an addition to Dante West Village’s special spritz and martini variation menus, meaning you can drink here a lot and never order the same drink twice. Unless you want to, of course. Cosmopolitans are also on the menu at the original Dante (79 MacDougal St), which excels at classic cocktails, but these special variation menus are specific to the new location.

To complement the cocktail menus, Dante West Village also serves a Mediterranean-style menu, full of wood-fired and charcoal-grilled vegetables and seafood.

Dante West Village offers both indoor and outdoor dining, with reservations available via Resy. Walk-ins are also welcome, but American Express Platinum Cardholders are also treated to exclusive times and tables within the Resy app.



Dante West Village opens at 10am, and we couldn’t help but wonder: How early is too early for a Cosmo?